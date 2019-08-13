Mr. Barron Newman, 72, passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice on Thursday, August 8. Mr. Newman was born on July 1, 1947 to the late Benjamin Elbert and Gertha Burnsed Newman in Savannah. He attended Richmond Hill High School, where he played on the Richmond Hill High School Wildcats basketball team and after graduation played for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Mr. Newman worked for over 33 years as a sheet metal journeyman for the International Brotherhood of Sheetmetal Workers, Local 85 and attended Daniels Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, B.E. Newman, Thomas Newman and Edsel Newman; two sisters, Christine Butler and Jean Ward. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sue Bashlor Newman; daughter, Summer Walker Mullins and her husband Ty of Cary, N.C.; sister, Sadie Jenkins of Pembroke; a nephew that he grew up with and was like a brother, Gerald Butler; granddaughter, Calee Preston Walker; numerous nieces and nephews and his blue healer, Belle. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 11, in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Alfred Banks officiating. Interment followed at Red Hill Cemetery. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Barron Newman.