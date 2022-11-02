Mr. Bobby P. Gravette, age 67, passed away Friday, October 28 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Bobby was born in Alabama on September 30, 1955 to Borden and Ellijay Alverson Gravette and had lived in Jesup and Glennville for many years before moving to Claxton six years ago. He served in the U.SS Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Gulf Steam Aerospace as an airplane mechanic after 20 years of service. He loved woodworking and could build or restore just about anything. He was also an avid gun collector and always enjoyed talking about his new gun. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger Gravette. He is survived by his children, Betty Gravette of Pensacola, Fla., Lance (Julian) Lacy of Marietta, and Kristy (Bro. Eric) Phyfe of Jesup; brother, Tony Gravette of Anniston, Ala., grandsons, Chandler and Chase Phyfe; his former wife of 32 years, Nancy Gravette of Jesup; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 2, from the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Brother Eric Phyfe officiating. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Gravette family.