Mr. Carroll Lee Skinner, age 83, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 27. Mr. Skinner was born in Sylvania to the late John Henry Skinner, Sr. and Estelle Woods on June 5, 1939. He worked for over 40 years as a produce specialist with M&M Supermarkets and later Kroger until his retirement. Mr. Skinner was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed watching all types of sports on t.v.; but most important to him was taking care of his family and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime companion of 35 years, Mary Ellen Reynolds; brother, John Henry Skinner, Jr.; two half-brothers, Albert Woods and Watson Woods and six step-children. Survivors include his sister, Shirley Cribbs and her husband Ronnie of Brooklet; grandson, Shawn Dowd and his wife Jill of Daisy; two granddaughters, Melissa Dowd of Daisy and Shannon Williams and her husband Cary of Clyo; five great-grandchildren, Shawna “NikNik”, Trent, Cami, Chloe and Colton; nephew Ronnie Cribbs, Jr. and his wife Kim and several great- nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Flanders Powell Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the Flanders Powell Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Murray Benefield officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org or the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org. To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com. Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carroll Lee Skinner, please visit our floral store.