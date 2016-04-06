Mr. Charles Thomas “Tommy” Leggett, Sr., 66, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 14 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Mr. Leggett was born in Savannah on November 11, 1952 to the late Curtis and Emma Ruth Hathaway Leggett. He retired as a heavy equipment operator with R.B. Baker Construction and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. Mr. Leggett enjoyed fishing, hunting, the outdoors, and loved helping those in need. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother, Jimmy Leggett. Survivors include his loving wife, Susanne Denmark Leggett of Pembroke; two sons, Tommy Leggett, Jr. and his wife Deneil of Glennville, Tony Leggett and his wife Katie of Bryan County; stepson, John Wesley Bateman of Pembroke and step-daughter, Andrea DuBose and her husband Doug of Pembroke; brother and sister-in-law Gary and Angie Leggett of Claxton; sister, Beth Green of Rincon; 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov.17, at 11 a.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Bryant and Rev. Albert Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Northside Cemetery. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.