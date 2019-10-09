Mr. Clifford Kirkland, age 85, passed away Tuesday, October 8 at the University Hospital in Augusta. He was born on October 30, 1933 in Evans County to Manor and Lula Kirkland and lived in Claxton most of his life. He was a carpenter for many years. He loved to go fishing and riding the country roads. Mr. Kirkland was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Eddie Kirkland, Randy Kirkland and Johnny Kirkland; siblings, Lalia Whitaker, James “Buck” Kirkland, Loyd Kirkland and Gary Kirkland. He is survived by his children, Billy Kirkland of Twin City, Patty (Darnell) Waters of Claxton and Chris Kirkland of Tennessee; siblings, Beatrice Blocker of Glennville, Jeanette Rushing of Reidsville, Jean Kicklighter of Claxton, Ann Kirkland of Reidsville and Tal Kirkland of California; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial in Reidsville. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Brewton Cemetery in Hagan. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Kirkland family.