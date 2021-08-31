Mr. Daniel ‘Harry’ Hutto, age 87, passed away Tuesday, August 24 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 12, 1933, in Daisy to Cannie and Allie Mae DeLoach Hutto and was a lifelong resident of Evans County. Mr. Harry was an U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and retired after 30 plus years from Gay Trucking. After his retirement he went back to work with Danny Strickland for several years. He enjoyed fishing and tending to his animals and his garden. Mr. Harry will be remembered by his sharp memory and his ability to “tell stories.” He served over 20 years as a Deacon of Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Hutto; siblings, Mary Strickland, Janie Sheffield and Retha Price. He is survived by his amazing daughter he never had, Alma Price of Claxton; special nieces, Brittany, and Taylor Kennedy of Reidsville; siblings, Billy (Linda) Harn of Claxton, Durrell (Katherine) Harn, and Ruth (Perry) Hearn of Millen; brother-in-law, Jimmy Medlin of Claxton; special nephews, Justin Price, Eli Kennedy, Allen Hendrix and Jamie Medlin; and several other nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services were held Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m., at the Brewton Cemetery in Claxton. Memorials may be given to Kindred Hospice 1525 Fair Road, #107, Statesboro, Ga. 30458 or Brewton Cemetery P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the Hutto family.