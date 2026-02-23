Mr. David Alfred Stokes, affectionately called “Moose” by friends, was born in Candler County, Georgia on August 17, 1975, to Mr. David Lamar Stokes and Mrs. Betty Jean Taylor Stokes. He entered a peaceful rest on Saturday, January 24, 2026. David attended the public schools of Candler County and was a graduate of the Metter High School Class of 1995. After graduation, he started working with his grandfather on the farm taking care of animals and then moved on to work on farms planting and repairing farm equipment. He worked for a short time at the Collier Ford Tractor Company in Metter, Ga.; and later worked for RE Hendrix, Barefoot in the Grass, Case International, Claxton Poultry as a security guard, Dasher Farms, Dry Branch Farms, and Clark Farm and Ranch until his passing. At an early age, David joined Steephill Missionary Baptist Church. He loved family and friends and did his best to help everyone in need around him. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Lillie Mae Taylor; his Aunt Laura L. Ali, and brother, John Alexander Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memory – his mother, Betty Jean Stokes (Roosevelt K. Clark) of Claxton, Ga.; father, David Lamar Stokes of Decatur, Ga.; one brother, Christopher (Catrina Eason) Stokes of Statesboro, Ga.; one nephew, Jordan Stokes of South Carolina; six nieces, Brittany O’Neil of Mississippi, Alexandria O’Neil of South Carolina, Iyla Taylor of Portland, Oregon, Taylor Stokes and Daysha McCloud, both of Statesboro, Ga., and Kamara Stokes of Sylvania, Ga.; uncles, Robert (Barbara) Taylor of South Bend, IN, James Taylor of Metter, Ga., Johnny Johnson of Miami, FL, Jerry Stokes of Ludowici, Ga., Ivory Stokes and Michael P. Stokes of Atlanta, Ga., and Donnie Stokes; aunts, Daisy (Amos) Tooks of Baconton, Ga., Annie Taylor of New York City, NY, Martha Lanier of Metter, Ga., Elizabeth Stokes, Mary Ann Sapp of Twin City, Ga., Debra Stokes of Macon, Ga. Luvinia Stokes of Macon, GAa., Harriet S. Turner of Atlanta, Ga.; special cousins, Shaft (Dina) Taylor of Metter, Ga., Sandra Lynn Little of Augusta, Ga., Debra Renee’ Garcia of Alaska, Jerry Gibson Sr. and Jerry Gibson, Jr. of Metter, Ga., Christopher Sapp of Twin City, Ga. and a host of other loving cousins; good friends, Attorney Joe Nevilles, R.E. Hendrix, Joe Lovett, and Tre Blocker. Services for David Alfred Stokes were held on Saturday, February 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Hodges Funeral Home Chapel in Metter, Georgia. Hodges Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.