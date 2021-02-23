Mr. David Anderson, age 60, passed away Friday, February 19 at Memorial Health Medical University Center in Savannah. He was born in Savannah on October 16, 1960 to Theron Anderson and Grace Massey and had lived in Evans County all of his life. David was a diesel mechanic for many years and retired from Evans Concrete as a truck driver. He was a workaholic and when he wasn’t working he enjoyed going to auctions, riding dirt roads and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Daisy. He was preceded in death by his father; grandson, Colby Anderson; step-daughter, Kelly M. Olliff; and a step-brother, Byron Sikes. David is survived by his wife, Becky Anderson of Claxton; his mother, Grace Massey of Claxton; children, David (Danielle) Anderson of Glennville, Bryan (Ashley) Anderson of Glennville and Kenny (Mindy) Myers of Claxton; sisters, Teresa Sapp of Claxton, Maryjane Sapp of Manassas; Gail (William) Horton of Rincon; brothers, Louie (Penny) Anderson of Midway and Randy Anderson of South Carolina; step-brothers, Ellis Sikes and Chris Sikes, both of Brunswick; step-sister, Barbara Hinton of Rincon; grandchildren, Tullie and Conway Anderson, Benjamin Anderson, Raelyn Olliff, Emma Olliff, Ashton, Kayli and Kadence “Bink” Myers, Kyndle Hilbert, Kale Myers and Austin Bazemore; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, February 22, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Glennville Funeral Home with the Rev. Murray Benefield officiating. Interment followed in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery near Daisy. Pallbearers were Earm Sapp, Jimmy Medlin, Alan Hendrix, Rick Walsh, William Sutton and Cameron Jacobs. Honorary pallbearers were Brookie Sapp and Wayne Jordan. Glennville Funeral Home served the Anderson family.