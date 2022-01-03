Mr. Donald Holmes Watkins was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He passed away December 31 at age 82. Donnie was born to Holmes and Mary Watkins (Claxton) on September 20, 1939 in Dublin, Ga. Donnie loved socializing, watching football, and NASCAR; while in his younger days he enjoyed racing, fishing, and hunting. Also, Donnie was a talented piano player and enjoyed entertaining family and friends by tickling the ivory keys. If you were to ask people that knew Donnie what was the first thing that popped into their mind when they heard his name, you would usually get a response that referred to his sense of humor. Donnie was a longtime resident of Claxton and later Milledgeville and is a retired businessman. For the last several years he has lived with and was taken well care of by his son Chad and daughter-in-law Delona in Wrens. He is predeceased by his wife, Charlotte Watkins (Eakins) whom he married in 1963. Donnie is survived by his siblings, Pansy Watkins Clark (Herschel) and Joe Watkins (Barbara), his three children, Donna Bagley (Grover), Derrick Watkins (Kim), and Chad Watkins (Delona), 11 grandchildren, Chris Donovan, Michael Donovan, Skylar Donovan, Hailey Bagley, Tucker Bagley, Kelton Bagley, Logan Watkins, Ethan Watkins, Anna Grace Watkins, Sara Beth Watkins, Taylor Manning and Timothy Manning; three great-grandchildren, Kimberly Donovan, Thomas Donovan and Reed Donovan; many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m., at Brewton Cemetery Tabernacle. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 4, at 3 p.m. at Brewton Cemetery Tabernacle. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Wrens United Methodist Church, 202 Russell Street, Wrens Ga. 30833 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.