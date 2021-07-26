Mr. Donald Lewis, age 57, passed away Thursday, July 22 at Augusta University Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Claxton on September 18, 1963 to James Walton and Sally Willene Kuhns Lewis and had lived in Evans County all of his life. Donald was a 1981 graduate of Claxton High School and had served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked many years as a correctional officer serving with Rogers CI in Reidsville and the Men’s and Women’s PDC in Claxton. He was currently working with SRM Concrete. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but really enjoyed serving the Lord. Donald was a faithful member of the Claxton Church of God where he played the drums and sang. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tressie Lewis of Claxton; mother and step-father, Sally and Roger Foy of Claxton; children, Ryan Lewis, Brittany Lewis, Caitlin (Roy) Stapleton and Madyson Lewis, all of Claxton; siblings, Andy (JoAnne) Lewis of Claxton and Dawn (Jim) Cavanah of Rincon; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, July 26 at the Claxton Church of God at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Nathan Pittman officiating. Interment followed in the DeLoach Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cory Lewis, Kyle Whitfield, Jason McCumbers, Blake Croft, Sam Willingham and Donnell Davis. Glennville Funeral Home served the Lewis family.