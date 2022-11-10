Mr. Elton Floyd James, age 84, passed away on November 6, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The Toombs County native, moved to Tattnall County at a young age and spent his formative years in the Tattnall County School system. He graduated from Reidsville High School in 1956. Following high school, he furthered his education at Brewton Parker College, South Georgia College, and earned his degree from Georgia Southern University. Floyd continued his education all the while simultaneously pursuing an impressive career that would span 34 years with the Georgia Department of Corrections. His assignments would see him begin his career as PBX switchboard operator at Georgia State Prison in 1956. He advanced to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment where his employees referred to him as “Boss PeeWee”. Later he would become the Southwest Georgia District Director. Additionally, he served as Warden at Georgia Women’s Prison, Metro Mental Health Prison and Montgomery State Prison during his vast career. Prior to his retirement, he finished out his career by returning to where it all began, the grounds of Georgia State Prison as Assistant Deputy Director. His commitment to providing for his family financially was secondary to setting an example as a man of God, first and foremost. The beginning of his life of faithfulness was when he married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Fowler, June 1, 1958, in the Reidsville Baptist Church. Just four short years later, the couple would join the church following a Spring Revival led by newcomer, Rev. Sterling Bargeron. Both have faithfully served the church since that time. He served as a Deacon from 1992 until his present illness. Additionally, he served as co-teacher and class treasurer of the Solo and Friends Sunday School Class, a member of the Choir, co-founder of the Second Harvest Food Bank program at the church, and a main support worker and co-establisher of “From Manger to Majesty”, a drive through presentation by churches throughout the community that presented the life, death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A true family man, Floyd relished time that he was able to spend with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. He loved being with the kids on Lake Sinclair pulling them on tubes, kneeboards, or water skis. As long as the family was together, Floyd’s heart was full. Among the couples’ biggest adventures together was being able to fulfill their goal of visiting all 50 states and portions of Europe and Mexico. A soft spoken, true gentleman that exemplified the love that God first showed him, Floyd will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Randall “Jack” James and Cuba Gay James; his father in-law and mother in-law, Wesley and Clara Fowler; a twin brother, Melvin Lloyd James; a son-in-law, Calvin Bismark “Mark” Richardson. Left to cherish the memories of a lifetime of love is his wife of 64 1/2 years, Dolores Fowler James; son, Douglas F. “Dusty” (Carrie) James of Reidsville; two daughters, Darla J. (Barry) Rentz of Baxley and DeLicia J. (Michael) Kennedy of Claxton; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Jay) Owens of Reidsville, Heath James of Reidsville, Ashley (Tonya) Richardson of Reidsville, Kalin Richardson of Warner Robins, Clemons Allen (Sarah) Nicholls of Macon, Kristin (Dale) Kirkland of Cobbtown and Heather (Kirt) DeLoach of Claxton; nine great-grandchildren, Cole Owens, Morgen Owens (Daniel), Lexi James, Layla James, Jack James, Kaiden Kirkland, Kamden Kirkland, Tinsley DeLoach, Brooks DeLoach, Lauren Mark Richardson and Emilia Nicholls; a great-great- grandson, Beckett Stanfield; two step-grandchildren, Sam Rentz and Cydney Rentz; two step-great-grandchildren, Madison Parker and Kathryn Parker. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, from the Reidsville Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Jonas officiating. Interment will follow in the Reidsville City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Heath James, Ashley Richardson, Kalin Richardson, Allen Nicholls, Cole Owens and Jack James Honorary pallbearers will be Reidsville Baptist Church Deacons, and all former and present members of Solo and Friends Sunday School Class. Memorials may be given to Reidsville Baptist Church. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the James family.