Mr. Floyd Hodges, age 78, passed away Monday, May 9, at Camellia Health and Rehab in Claxton. He was born May 21, 1943, in Metter to Levy and Minnie Eva Roberts Hodges and had lived in Evans County most of his life. Floyd was dedicated in both his personal and professional life. His career spanned over 35 years at Evans Concrete where he retired as the plant manager. In his free time, Floyd loved to go hunting and fishing. Without a doubt, however, his favorite pastime was playing golf. Above all else in his life, he was a devoted husband, daddy, grandaddy and uncle. His love, affection, and dedication to his family was evident in everything he did. He was of the Baptist faith and is preceded in death by his parents. Left to celebrate a lifetime of memories is his wife of 59 years, Mrs. Ruby Lott Hodges of Claxton; children, Marcy Lyn Hodges and Adam Floyd Hodges (Amber), all of Claxton; siblings, Carol Dubberly of Brunswick, Gladys Reid of Pembroke, and Shirley Sikes of Metter; grandchildren, Preston Hodges, Landon Hodges and Railee Hodges, several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 11, at Brewton Cemetery in Claxton. Pallbearers will be Preston Hodges, Landon Hodges, Chris Barrow, Sam Barrow, Andrew Barrow and Colby Barrow. Memorials may be given to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., Post Office Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Hodges family.