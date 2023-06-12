Mr. Floyd Livingston, age 90 of Claxton, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital. Floyd began his professional journey in life with a sense of duty and commitment. He proudly served in the United States Army for 20 years, 1 month, and 10 days. His dedication to his country and fellow soldiers was unwavering, and he retired from the Army with honor. Following his military career, he transitioned into civilian life and went to work at Ft. Gordon, where he served in civil service until his second retirement. In 1989, Floyd and his family relocated to Evans County, where he continued to make a difference in the lives of others. His passion for helping people led him to work part-time with Evans County EMS, where he served the community with compassion and dedication. He was a shining example of selflessness, always putting the needs of others before his own. Beyond his professional achievements, Floyd was deeply involved in civic and community organizations. He served as the past master of Ezel Lodge #335, a Masonic organization that promotes fellowship, charity, and personal growth. Additionally, he was a past patron of the Eastern Star, a fraternal organization dedicated to the principles of charity, truth, and loving kindness. His commitment to these organizations showcased his devotion to serving others and making a positive impact in the lives of those around him. He was also a lifelong member of TREA (The Retired Enlisted Association), an organization that supports the rights and benefits of military veterans. Floyd will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, a loyal friend, a loving family man, and friend to all who knew him; he will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Doss and Thelma Deal Livingston; his wife, Betty Shuman Livingston; son, Wilfred Nathaniel Livingston; siblings, Coster Lee Livingston and Ada Mae Jenkins. He is survived by, his niece and caregiver, Joan Braudy of Springfield, Ga.; great-niece, Dorothy Braudy of Springfield, Ga.; step-children, Larry (Wanda) Morgan and Henry (Becky) Morgan, III all of Daisy, Evon Boyett of Claxton; several step-grand and great-grandchildren; great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m.m on Tuesday, June 13, at the Glennville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 14, at 11 a.m., from Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Bradham officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery with military honors. The Deacons of Antioch Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Glennville Funeral Home has the honor to serve the Livingston family.