Mr. Gary James Smith, age 64, of Eastman, Ga., died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 8, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Al Daniell officiating, with a committal service held at 3 p.m., Monday, May 8, in Bull Creek Cemetery in Claxton, Ga., with Mr. Noah Enriquez officiating. Gary was born in Dublin, Ga., of the Baptist Faith, and a 1976 graduate of Dublin High School. He later received his associate degree in business administration and attended Georgia College Business School. He was an employee of Piggly Wiggly Southern from 1975 to 1994, where he worked in several positions before eventually working his way to store manager. In 1994 he became store manager of Farmers Home Furniture, where he worked for the next 28 years, before retiring in 2022. Gary was a dedicated husband, and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, and spending time on the Sapelo River. He was the son of Margaret Cline Smith and B.E. Smith, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jean Weathers Smith of Eastman; daughter, Lori Smith Ricks (Jeffery) of Dublin; sons, Brad Smith (Maranda) of Rentz and Andrew Smith (Amanda) of Unadilla; step-daughter, Shelby Burnham of Eastman; grandchildren, Brooke Thomas (Michael) of Dudley, Ally Wilson of Dublin, Cole Smith and Ayden Smith, both of Rentz; great-granddaughter, Kodi Thomas; brothers, Stephen Smith (Debra), Jeffrey Smith, Tim Smith, all of Dublin, and Craig Smith (Lynn) of Savannah; nieces and nephews, Holly LaFrance (Duff), Derek Smith, Ashley Mobley (Phillip), Heather Jones (Stephen), Clint Smith (Jessica), Jason Smith (Amanda) and Sandy Collins; aunt, Pricilla Hearn of Daisy, Ga.; faithful canine companion, Ellie; numerous cousins and friends. Serving as pallbearers were Derek Smith, Clint Smith, Jason Smith, Allen Smith, Bailey Weathers and Russell Weathers. Robin Peacock was the musician for the funeral service. Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.