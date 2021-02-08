Mr. Gennis Harold Kerby, 75, of Bloomingdale, Ga. passed away peacefully at Memorial Medical University Center on Thursday, February 4. He was born to the late William and Georgia Lee Kerby on May 15, 1945 in Claxton. He married the love of his life on September 19, 1964, and they were married until her passing in 2019. They raised two sons, Jimmy (Daphne) and Jamie (Denise). They had three grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsey and Parker, and one living brother, Robert Burnsed. In his early years he worked for Continental Grain and in his spare time he loved being with family and friends. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, February 10, at Westside Memorial Gardens located on Adams Road in Bloomingdale with Rev. Kenny Harrelson officiating. Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.