Mr. Gerald M. Rushing, Sr., age 71, of the Long Pond Community, died Wednesday, September 22, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a battle with Covid. He was the son of the late Calvin Marcus Rushing and Vera Mae Fullmore Rushing. He was a native of Evans County and lived there until moving to Long Pond in 2004. He worked with Atlantic Insulation in Bloomingdale 38 years and was cabinetmaker. He was a member of Uvalda Church of God and a charter member of Montgomery Sharp Shooters #2164. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, woodworking, traveling, reading and he owned dragsters. In keeping with Gerald’s sense of humor, he wanted everyone to know that, “He is preceded in death by all those who have died before him.” His family includes his wife of 22 years, Kay Rushing of Long Pond; one son, Gerald ‘Gerry’ M. Rushing, Jr. of Claxton; two daughters, Terri Saylor and husband Dale of Claxton, and Renee Rushing of Mt. Vernon; his stepmother, Ann Rushing of Claxton; two step-brothers, Steve Duffield of Ohio and Bruce Duffield of Waynesboro; sister-in-law, Lynn Rushing of Louisiana; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nephews, and numerous cousins and friends. A memorial service was held Sunday, September 26, in the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home Chapel at 4:30 p.m., with Pastor Alvin Merritt and Pastor Mike Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409. Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.