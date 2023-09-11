Mr. James Dan Sapp, age 64, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Memorial Health University in Savannah after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Claxton and attended Claxton High School. He acquired his CDL’s at age 18. James built houses for 25 years before returning as a truck driver for 16 years for Savannah River Logistics. He loved fishing with his best friend, Marvin Deal. He also loved hunting and watching westerns with his wife. He was a member of Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Wiley Sapp and Wilma Calloway Sapp; one son, Christopher Sapp; one sister, Donna Kunkel. James is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sandra Cannon Sapp; two sons, Richard Sapp and Craig Sapp of Statesboro; step-children, Hope Price, Evan Price, and Clint Collins, all of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Braelynn Sapp, Harper, Chandler, Wesley, and Elizabeth Price of Statesboro; his sister, Ruby Joyner of Statesboro; four brothers, J.W. Sapp (Annadean) of Brunswick, Homer Sapp (Gynett) of Daisy, Johnny Sapp of Claxton, and Robert Jernigan (Mary Jane) of Manassas; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Wiggins officiating. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.