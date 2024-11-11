Mr. James Franklin ‘Jimmy’ Rogers, 87, of Bellville, Georgia left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday morning, November 10, 2024. Jimmy was born to the late Garlon Charlie and Evelyn Rushing Rogers of Manassas, Georgia on September 22, 1937. He grew up on the family farm, where his parents instilled the importance of hard work, obedience, and a respectful attitude in their children from a young age. After graduating from Reidsville High School in 1955, Jimmy earned a B.S. in industrial engineering from Auburn University. He accepted a job with Burlington Textiles in Tifton, Georgia, where he worked until his father passed away in 1961. Jimmy then returned to Manassas to manage the family farm, where he enjoyed a successful career in agriculture. He was named “Peanut Farmer of the Year” for Georgia, Alabama, and Florida in 1963. He was later named “Conservationist of the Year” for Tattnall and Evans Counties. Jimmy served on the Advisory Board for the Georgia Peanut Commission, the Tippins Bank Board of Directors, and the Advisory Board of Glennville Bank Group. He was a founding member of Pinewood Christian Academy’s Board of Governors and a board member of the First Baptist Church in Claxton, where he served as a deacon and in many other ways. Jimmy was a man of his word and a hard worker who was blessed with great friends and neighbors. A leader who enjoyed a productive life, Jimmy made a positive impact upon the lives of many young people, including his children and grandchildren, through his involvement at PCA, which was a very special achievement for him. Jimmy was a family man who loved his mother and father. He was exceptionally close to his siblings and the rest of his family as well. His most important roles were those of a Christ-led husband, father, and grandfather. A man of character, Jimmy led by example and taught his family that God was the anchor of their lives. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Gene, Lawrence, and Neal Rogers, and sister-in-law Libby Rogers. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Henri Etta Walea Rogers of Bellville; sons, Stephen G. (Lisa) Rogers of Statesboro and James Walea (Cyndi) Rogers, Sr. of Claxton; grandchildren, James Walea (Lauren) Rogers, Jr. of Garfield, Georgia, Stephen Garlon Rogers, Jr., Payton Rae Rogers, Joshua Wesley Rogers, and Jacob Wyatt Rogers; brother, Wayne (Kim) Rogers of Watkinsville, Georgia; sister, Faye Rogers (Harold) Kemp of Claxton; sisters-in-law, Wanda Cadwell Rogers of Chauncey, Georgia and Paula Kelly Rogers of Eastman, Georgia; many beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces. The family will receive family and friends at First Baptist Church in Claxton from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at First Baptist Church in Claxton with Dr. David Daus officiating. Interment at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery will follow the service immediately. Pallbearers will be Ken Rogers, Reed Rogers, Ronald Rogers, Hal Kemp, Bobby Hamner, Gary Bell, Mark Glisson, and Billy Mathews. The Rogers family would like to extend its appreciation to Dr. Glen Dasher and his staff for their love and care, as well as the staff at Ogeechee Hospice House for the professional, loving care shown to Jimmy and the entire Rogers family and also to his caregivers, Sandy Barnard, Sharon Conyers and Maude Robinson. Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 607, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Pinewood Christian Academy, P.O. Box 7, Bellville, Ga. 30414; Bay Branch Church Cemetery, 376 Bay Branch Church Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.