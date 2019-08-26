Mr. James Roy Sikes, 77, of Twin City, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 21, at University Hospital in Augusta after a brief illness. He was born on March 29, 1942 to Robbie and Bertie Holland Sikes in Cobbtown. In 1978 he moved back to this area from Gastonia, N.C. He was employed as a mechanic with Emanuel County for several years and was of the Baptist faith. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and grandchildren and was a small engine mechanic for his community. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn Grimes Sikes; and two brothers. He is survived by his children, Connie Flanders (Mickey) of Kite; Carol Mincey (Jack) of Twin City and Sue Oliver (Brian) of Claxton; brother, Gary Sikes (Dianne) of Mt. Vernon; sisters, Laverne Padgett (Jesse) of Hephzibah and Reba Padgett of Augusta; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild on the way, several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, beginning at 6 p.m. from the Metter Chapel of Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, at the Metter Chapel of Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes with Reverends George Archer and Bill Eckles officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robbie Sikes, Ricky Patrick, Barry Canady, Randy Ellison, Jack Mincey, Sr. and Roger Clark. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Neal, Wayne Collins, David Price and David Grimes. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes, Metter Chapel is in charge of arrangements.