Mr. Jerry Hogue, age 71, passed away Thursday, May 20 at his residence. He was born July 2, 1949 in Birmingham, Ala., to Samuel and Beatrice Hogue and was reared in Claxton. In 1971, he moved to Brunswick and pursued his dream of becoming a police officer. His career with the Brunswick Police Department would span over 22 years; he would ultimately. retire in 1993 after attaining the rank of Captain. Jerry felt the call of “home” after his retirement and moved back to Claxton in 1997. Not one to sit idle, he was led to serve the citizens of Evans County for another 20 years (1997-2017). He would once again retire, this time as the Administrator of the Evans County Jail. Although Jerry was dedicated to public service he found relaxation and time to unwind in hunting and fishing. Additionally, he was skilled in woodworking and could often be found in his shop perfecting his talents. Above all else though, he relished each moment that he was able to spend with his grandkids. Jerry was a devoted Christian and was a member of Sikes Chapel Methodist Church. A man of faith, family, and fearless devotion to duty; Jerry will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandra Owens. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Blanche Hogue of Claxton; children, Garret (Kim) Hogue of Fredericksburg, Va., Jeremi (Jason) Raines of St. Simons and Steve Lambright of Claxton; sister, Diane (Larry) Sharpe of Nevils; grandchildren, Zachary Hogue, Taylor Hogue, Kearstin Lambright, Landon Lambright, Chord Raines and Essie Lou Raines; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 24, at Sikes Chapel Methodist Church with Rev. Jesse France and Lt. Walt Purcell officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Sheriff Mac Edwards, Lt. Walt Purcell, Lt. Joey Sapp, Deputy Jessie Kersey, Deputy Barry Barnard and Lt. Stephen Jernigan. Honorary pallbearers were all law enforcement and members of the Evans County Fire Department and Claxton Fire Department. Memorials may be given to the Sikes Chapel Methodist Church, c/o Liz Hallman, P.O. Box 980, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the Hogue family.