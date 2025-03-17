Mr. Jimmy ‘Jim’ Blocker of Claxton, Georgia left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, March 10, 2025. Jim was born to the late Breckley and Ruby (Lee) Blocker on June 8, 1945. Jim enjoyed a successful career in agriculture and trucking. He was named “Farmer of the Year”, “Conservationist of the Year” for Tattnall and Evans Counties, and his family was honored to receive the Evans County Farm Bureau’s “Farm Family of the Year”. Jim was also a long time Farm Service Agency advisory board member. Jim was a man of his word, and was always available to lend a hand to those in need. He loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his siblings. He also would have a joke for you, and a quick prank, because he enjoyed sharing a laugh and having a good time with others. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Johnny Blocker. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Cowart Blocker; daughter, Paula Blocker of Claxton, Ga.; sons, Larry (Tonya) Blocker of Claxton, and Daniel (Crystal) Blocker of Claxton; grandchildren, Sidney (Jacob) Mack, Garrison Blocker, Carson Blocker, Gemma Blocker, and Grady Mack; his brothers, twin brother Jerry Blocker (Nell Mobley), Jack Blocker, and Joe (Karan) Blocker of Claxton, Ga. He also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces. The family will receive family and friends at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service on March 13, 2025. The funeral service will be held March 13 at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Mike Gay officiating. Interment at Union Church Cemetery will immediately follow the service. Pallbearers will be Carson Blocker, Jacob Mack, Daniel Larralde, Jonas Williams, Adam Blocker, and Tommy Wall. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, Garrison Blocker and Grady Mack. The Blocker family would like to extend its appreciation to the staff at Evans Memorial Hospital and East Georgia Regional Hospital for their love and care during his recent illness. The family would also like to thank the community and caregivers for the love and support that they have shown. Remembrances may be made to Union Church, c/o Bob Dewitt, 4659 Joe Kennedy Road, Collins, Ga. 30421. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.