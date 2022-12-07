Mr. Johnny Thomas Anderson, age 77, passed away Monday, December 5. He was born in Savannah on September 17, 1945, to Bennett and Margaret Brown Anderson and was reared in Reidsville. He made his home in Claxton in 1985. Johnny served two terms in Vietnam as a United States Marine obtaining the rank of Sergeant. He had worked at the Georgia State Prison and retired from Winlectric in Statesboro. Johnny loved to fish, hunt and go “rambling”. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was a member of the Reidsville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Phyllis Anderson and a sister, Sharon Knight. He is survived by his children, Rick (Jeffery) Anderson of Batesburg, S.C., John (Hayley) Anderson of Springfield, Ga., Derek (Amy) Anderson of Newington; siblings, Larry (Glenda) Anderson, Lynda (Larry) Kingery of Reidsville, Shirley Smiley of Waynesboro, Eddie (Phyllis) Anderson of Reidsville, Becky (Ronnie) Dasher of Manassas; grandchildren, Amber (Aaron) Buchanan, Dylan Anderson, John Ryan Anderson and Abbey Anderson; great granddaughter, Averie June Buchanan; a close friend, E.B. Cowart and many other special buddies; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 8, beginning at 11 a.m., with the funeral services following at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Rev. Gregg Usery officiating. Interment will follow at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville with military honors rendered by the U.S. Marines. Pallbearers will be John Ryan Anderson, Roman Dasher, Joey Smiley, Scott Kingery, Ben Anderson and Jeremy Stanfield. Memorials may be given to the American Legion 3159 Ga. Highway 129 South, Claxton, Ga.A 30417 Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Anderson family.