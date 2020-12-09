Mr. Kenneth Lawrence Rogers, age 77, of Eastman, Ga., left this world for Heaven on Sunday, Dec. 60. There will be a private family graveside service at Orphans Cemetery in Eastman led by Rev. Wayne Cobb. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at Eastman First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, with Dr. David Smith officiating. Mr. Rogers was born at home in Manassas, Ga. and graduated from Reidsville High School. He attended Georgia Southern College and obtained a pharmacy degree from The University of Georgia. He married Paula Kelly Rogers from Statesboro and owned and operated Eastman Drugs for over 50 years. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, reading his Bible, working on the farm, hunting, and loving on his grandchildren. Mr. Rogers was a faithful member of the Eastman First Baptist Church. He served as a deacon and faithfully worked with the Meals on Wheels program. Lawrence is survived by his wife, Paula Kelly Rogers of Eastman; daughter, Kelly Rogers Pruitt (Robert) of Eastman; son, Kenneth F. Rogers (Wendy) of Eastman; daughter, Julie Rogers Parkerson (Don) of Kennesaw; grandchildren, Madelyn Pruitt, Macy Pruitt, Juliana Pruitt, Kenneth Lawrence Rogers II “Lance”, Landon Rogers, Emilianne Rogers, Sadie Parkerson and Micah Parkerson; brother, Jimmy Rogers (Henrietta) of Bellville; brother, Gene Rogers (Wanda) of Chauncey; sister, Faye Rogers Kemp (Harold) of Bellville; brother, Neil Rogers (Libby) of Reidsville; brother, Wayne Rogers (Kim) of Watkinsville. Pallbearers; Kenneth Lawrence “Lance” Rogers II, Landon P. Rogers, Micah P. Parkerson, James W. Rogers Sr., Robert Kelly, George Eric Walker, David Zhang. Mr. Rogers will lie-in-state at Hardy-Towns Funeral Home on Thursday, December 10, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The family would appreciate flowers or contributions in memory of Lawrence Rogers to Dodge Christian Learning Center, P.O. Box 4609, Eastman, Ga. 31023 or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 4842, Eastman, Ga. 31023. The family may be contacted at the residence of Paula Rogers, 954 Dublin Hwy., Eastman, Ga., or P.O. Box 66, Eastman, Ga. 31023 Hardy-towns Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.hardy-towns.com