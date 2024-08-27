Mr. Raymond Herrin, age 52, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at Memorial Health in Savannah. He was born in Jacksonville, Fla. on September 23, 1971 to Patrick and Betty Still Herrin and had lived in Bulloch County for many years before moving to Claxton 15 years ago. He was in the construction business and enjoyed tending to his garden. He also loved to take care of his fur babies. Raymond is preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sandy Brannen Herrin of Claxton; his father, Patrick Herrin of Claxton; his children, Alyssa (Thomas) Newsome and Justin Herrin, all of Statesboro; and his sister, Linda Herrin of Statesboro. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, beginning at 5:30pm at Low Country Cremation and Burial in Reidsville. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Herrin family.