Mr. Ronald L. (Ronnie) Jackson, 56 of Claxton, passed away peacefully at Memorial Health University in Savannah, Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from injuries sustained in an accident. Ronald was a 1986 graduate of Claxton High School, a Master Carpenter by trade, and he loved his family dearly. Ronald was born on February 17, 1968, to Johnny Lamar Jackson, Sr. and Jeanette McCoy Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents and Johnny Hendrix, whom he truly respected and sincerely loved as his father; and his brother, Johnny Lamar Jackson, Jr. He is survived by a son, Cody Jackson; a granddaughter, Sadie Rae Jackson; a brother, Jerome (Rozzie) Lowery; and two sisters, Patsy Jackson Lariscey and Janell Hendrix Morris. Funeral will be held Saturday, November 23, in the chapel of Wood Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with Reverend Dwayne Dasher officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 pm., until the service hour. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Lariscey, James Lariscey, James Johnson, Walton Bunch, Randy Hebbard, and Bill Morris Wood Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.