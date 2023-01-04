Mr. Sidney Ronald Gibbs, age 83, of Claxton, died Monday, December 26, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton after an extended illness. He was a native of Toombs County and a 1958 graduate of Toombs Central High School. Sid served in the United States Air Force for several years, which took him around the world. While in the Air Force, he was a medical entomologist for eight years, taking water and food samples all around Europe. He was later stationed in Turkey and in Izmir. He won numerous awards; one of his proudest was being named Airman of the Month at Stewart Air Force Base. After leaving the Air Force, he went on to complete his Bachelor of Business Administration degree at Armstrong Atlantic University. He became a new car salesman for Critz Buick for several years, and then later earned awards for his sales work with BFI in Macon, Georgia. He was also a salesman with Cook’s Pest Control and won many sales awards with them, including the President’s Club award, until moving to Orkin Pest Control where he quickly moved to National Sales. His work with Orkin took him to Las Vegas, Nevada and Dallas, Texas. He won the President’s Club award many times with Orkin Pest Control before retiring after 25 years as National Account Manager. He then moved back home to Toombs County and recently to Claxton. Sid was a charter member of Liberty Baptist Church in Lyons and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anna Gibbs; parents, John Adolph Gibbs and Ella Grace Fuller Gibbs; and brothers, James Gibbs, Ben Gibbs and Bobby Gibbs. His family includes his wife, Nancy Gibbs of Claxton; four children, Lisa McDonough and husband Paddy of Newport, N.C., John Gibbs and Jan Morton of Lexington, N.C., Brandie Coley and husband Chris, and Betsy Randall and husband Foy, all of Claxton; one brother, Pastor Don Gibbs and wife Sylvia of Lyons; grandchildren, Justin Tygart and wife Elizabeth, Anthony Tygart and wife Valerie, Patrick Tygart and wife Dena, Percy Randall, Harper Randall, Colby Kirkland, Carsyn Coley, Caedyn Coley, Ryan Spach and Kaitlin Geddes and husband Jared; and great-grandchildren, Slade, Emma, Reyna, Cheyenne, Killian and Wyatt. The funeral service was held Wednesday, December 28, at 2 p.m., at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Don Gibbs and his son, Mr. John Gibbs officiating. Burial followed at Hardens Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bob Gibbs, Mike Gibbs, Steve Gibbs, Matt Gibbs, Andy Gibbs and Daniel Gibbs. Flowers are accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, PO Box 410, Lyons, Ga. 30436. Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.