Mr. Swinton Sikes, Sr., 80, of Metter, passed away on Monday, September 30 at the VA Hospital in Augusta. Mr. Sikes was born on July 14, 1939 to Clarence and Ellen Lewis Sikes in Claxton. He moved to Metter 53 years ago and served in the United States Army. He worked in construction as an electrician and carpenter. He also worked with Gold Kist for many years. He was of the Baptist faith and in his spare time enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 40 plus years, Mary Hudson Sikes; brothers, Joseph and Carroll Sikes; sisters, Annette Scott, Ruth Cowart and Mary “Mae” Lenig; a grandson, Dylan Sikes. He is survived by his children, Tina Colson (Wayne) of Thompson, Wanda Sikes Boyd (Allen Lynn) of Metter and Swinton Sikes, Jr. (Alanda) of Metter; brothers, Daniel Sikes (Laura) and David Sikes of Claxton; sisters, Christin Purcell (Darryl) of Florida and Gayle Briggs of Oregon; companion, Melinda Fox of Metter; grandchildren, Michael Boyd, Hannah Boyd, Jennifer Roberts (Patrick), Katie Sikes, Cody Sikes (Camry Bowers); step-grandchildren, Courtney Hadden, Sean Hadden (Amy Way), Matthew Hadden (Danna Morgan); great-grandchildren, Cayne Roberts, Trey Roberts, Cayce Roberts, Swinton Carter Sikes, Madison-Miley Boyd; step-great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Arya, Noah and Benjamin Hadden; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 4, at the Metter Chapel of Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes with Hub Daniel officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes, Metter Chapel is in charge of arrangements.