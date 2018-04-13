Mr. Willie Otis Wright, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 4, at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah. He was born November 28, 1923 in Clito, Ga. His parents, Mary and John Wright, preceded him in death. He joined Summer Hill Baptist Church in Statesboro, at an early age. He served in the United States Army during World War II as a young man. He later moved to Florida for several years and from there he moved to the Hagan/Claxton area. He was joined into holy matrimony to Minnie Lee Warren. To this union they adopted and raised Coria and Stacey as their granddaughters. They were members of St. Luke Baptist Church in Daisy. He worked in logging and was employed at Coca Cola Bottling Company as a truck driver until it closed. He was also a truck driver for Donnie Strickland, making deliveries to Atlanta, New York and Canada. He retired from Ft. Stewart as a civil service employee after 20 years of service. He was also a fork lift driver and worked at the United States Post Office in Savannah, until he retired after 20 years of service. He was employed as a dump truck driver at Chatham Construction for several years before buying his own log truck. He drove the Big Red K.W. up and down the highways at 40 miles per hour until age 87 when he decided to give it up. At age 94, I’m Free, I’m following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard Him call. I could not stay another day. I found that peace on Thursday, Oct. 4, at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah. My life has been full. I’ve savored much – good family and lots of friends, good times and loved ones far and near. May God bless each of you. God wanted me now, He set me free. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Daisy. Burial will be in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Harper’s Funeral Home of Claxton is in charge of arrangements.