Mrs. Adella Richardson Nimmons, 101, was born December 20, 1917. She departed this life August 8 at Camellia Health and Rehab in Claxton. She lived in New Jersey for a number of years, but later relocated to Hagan. She accepted Christ into her life at an early age. She was a faithful member of Smith Chapel Holiness Church in Claxton, until failing health. She loved to cook and fish. She leaves to mourn, four faithful and devoted nieces, Jewel Sharpe of Reidsville, Shirley Rogers of Reidsville, Willie Mckinnon of Reidsville and Claudie Mae Slater of Savannah; as well as great nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Public visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 12 – 7 p.m., in the chapel of Harper’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m., at the Smith Chapel Holiness Church in Hagan. Interment will be held at Hagan Chapel Cemetery. Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.