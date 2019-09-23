Mrs. Betty Lois Turner Rigdon, 90, of Metter, passed away on Sunday, September 22, at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Metter, Ga. on November 27, 1928 to John Alva and Sara Lee Sutton Turner and lived in Metter most of her life. She was married to her husband, T. J. Rigdon for 66 years. She was a homemaker and a member of Metter First Baptist Church. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who took great pride in caring for her family. She will be remembered for her love for her family, loving and nurturing many neighborhood children, her strong will to live her life to the fullest degree, sharing a meal to anyone who stopped by and her delicious pound cake that she shared with others. She loved gardening, growing most any kind of flowers, which she was an expert at, working on the family farm, reading, crocheting and quilting. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, J.C. Turner and Jimmy Wayne Turner. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Holloway (Billy) of Savannah and Carol Odom (Ed) of Tattnall County; sons, Tommy Rigdon (Marcia) and David R. “Randy” Rigdon, both of Metter; sisters, Sara Ellen Lee of Metter, Bobbie Ann Moyer (Dick) of Augusta, Virginia Johnson of Metter, Norma Jean Dukes of Reidsville and Linda Faye Coleman (Malcom) of Metter; grandchildren, Jeff Rigdon (Miranda) of Metter, Trent Holloway (Brandi) of China, Chase Holloway (Lindsey) of Savannah, Kristen Rigdon and Hartt Rigdon of Metter, and great-grandchildren, Flynt, Thomas and Lauren Rigdon of Metter, Mandolin, Honor, Easton, Chord, and Talent Holloway of China, and Tivoli, Cutler, Timber and Fender Holloway of Savannah; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, at the Lake Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Lake Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Flynt, Derek Lindsey, David Lindsey, Hut Kingery, Phillip Phillips and Bill Bird. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459 or to the charity of your choice. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes, Metter Chapel is in charge of arrangements.