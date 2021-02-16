Mrs. Betty Strickland Waters, 65, passed away Thursday, February 11. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Mary Strickland; her brother, Joey Strickland; and sister-in-law, Ellen Strickland. Surviving are her husband, Charles Waters of Daisy; son, Dusty (Rachel) Waters of Daisy; grandchildren, Jasmine Waters of Pembroke and Eve Waters of Daisy; her siblings, Danny and Jimmy Strickland of Daisy, Tommy (Shirley) Strickland of Vidalia and Mary Ann Sullivan of Daisy; several nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law, Ann Sharp Waters; father-in-law, Billy T Waters; special friend and sister-in-law, Joanna (Allen) Waters and Vicki Colson. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.