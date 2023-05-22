Mrs. Billie Alma Uhlman Strickland, 88, passed peacefully into eternity with her Lord and Savior, at home, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Billie was born at home on April 7, 1935, in Tifton, Ga. She graduated from Tifton High School, attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and worked at the University of Georgia while her husband attended school there. She married the love of her life, Mr. Gerald Strickland, on June 19, 1955, and moved with him to his family’s farm in Evans County, Ga. She moved her church membership from Tifton, Ga. First Methodist Church to Daisy Methodist Church in Daisy, Ga. She was a faithful member at Daisy Methodist and served in many capacities. Her longest position of service there was as church organist, where she played for over 50 years. Mrs. Strickland was first and foremost a dedicated Christian, and a loving wife and mother. She was the consummate helpmate to her husband, working on the farm as needed, and providing well for her family through her accomplished culinary, food preservation, sewing, and homemaking skills. She was co-owner, with her daughter, of Gera-BeeJunction, Inc., an arts, crafts, and picture framing business. She became an accomplished artist and was a member of The Society of Tole & Decorative Painters who had their art featured on the White House Christmas tree. She taught painting classes locally and in several states across the nation over the years. She also mastered many other arts and crafts including quilting, embroidery, crochet, and cake decorating. Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gerald Lawton Strickland; a son, Dewell William Strickland; her parents, William Henry and Eula Alma (Ireland) Uhlman; and former daughter-in-law, Sonya Nevil Strickland Bland. The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to her dedicated private caregivers: Sherry Almond, Amy Anderson, Rosie Brown, Hunter Csoppu, Sheila Hotchkiss, Toni Key, Macy Myers, Tabitha Thomas, and to the caring staff of NorthSpring Senior Living. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Geri (Strickland) and Wendell Wasdin; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Connie (DeLoach) Strickland; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Jarrod and Anna Strickland, all of Claxton, Ga.; granddaughters and sons-in-law, Kali and Daniel White of Nevils, Ga. and Rachel and Mark Rogerson of Pembroke, Ga. and granddaughter, Angela Turner Fallin; grandson, Shane Turner; great-granddaughter and husband, Connor and Stephen Todd of Claxton, Ga.; great-grandsons, C.J. Strickland, Dewell White and Jack Fallin; great-granddaughter, Dani White; great-great-grandsons, Cade and Dash Todd; cousins who were more like siblings, Linda Wells of Easley, S.C.; and Steve Rivers of Waldorf, Md.; several nieces and nephews and many cousins. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 23, from 5:00 – 7 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 24, 11 a.m., at Daisy United Methodist Church, Daisy, Gs. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Pallbearers will be CJ Strickland, Monty Strickland, Brad Tippins, Casey Pinckard, Tommy Sapp, Lex Strickland, Jr., Daniel White, and Mark Rogerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Daisy United Methodist Women. Remembrances may be made to Daisy Methodist Church, P.O. Box 106, Daisy, Ga. 30423; or Tattnall Campground, 5356 Rufus Sapp Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.