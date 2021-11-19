Mrs. Brenda Lee Holland Floyd, 64, of Statesboro passed on to her heavenly home, Thursday November 18, with her loving family at her bedside. Brenda was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church, and was well known for cheesecake at church gatherings. She retired from the Emanuel County Board of Education as a lunchroom lady. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Arnold Floyd;, her parents, Millard Lee and Daisy Lee Durrence Holland. Brenda is survived by two step-daughters Kelly (John) Glista, Kathy Floyd; a step-son, Keven Floyd; several grand and great- grandchildren; a sister, Illene (Johnny) Brown; two nieces, Brandie (Chris) Ussery and Lisa (Tony) Young; and a faithful canine companion, Sam. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 20, at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be Chris Ussery, Zach Ussery, Tony Young, Jay Clifton, Bill Hardiman and Courtney Young. Interment will be at Brewton Cemetery in Hagan, Ga. Arrangements are by Wood Funeral Home of Metter.