Mrs. Brenda Sue Colson, age 70, of Vidalia, passed away on Thursday, April 22, at Serenity Hospice in Dublin, Ga. following an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Toombs County. She worked as an administrative assistant at Georgia Southern University until her retirement. She was a member of the Georgia Power Ambassadors Altamaha Chapter. She loved the beach, reading, and gardening, and was a true Alabama Crimson Tide fan. She was Baptist by faith and attended The Oaks Baptist Church in Lyons, Ga. Mrs. Colson was preceded in death by her parents, George and Orethia Blaxton; two sisters, Sharon Stone and Rhonda Gail Blaxton. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert Colson; one brother, Wayne Blaxton (Joy) of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; three daughters, Kimberly Sikes (Lindy) of Statesboro, Jeri Lyn Bradley (Lonnie) of Claxton and Stephanie Cassedy (Russ) of Statesboro; two step-sons, Brian Colson (Heather) of Vidalia and John Gruenewald of Warner Robins, Ga.; two step-daughters, Holly Anderson (Allen) of Warner Robins, Ga., and Lauren Gruenewald of Iowa; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 25, at 3 p.m., at Roberts – Stewart Funeral Home Chapel of Vidalia with Pastor Brian Patrick officiating. Graveside service and interment followed at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville, Fla. Online condolences may be sent through our website: www.roberts-stewartfuneralhome.com. Roberts – Stewart Funeral Home, Vidalia Chapel served the Colson family.