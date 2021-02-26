Mrs. Darline Faye Riner Rogers, 69, of Fayette, Ala. passed away Sunday, February 21 at Hospice of West Alabama following an extended illness. Mrs. Rogers was born November 18, 1951 in Swainsboro, Ga. to the late Ernest Riner and Annie Wiggins Riner. Mrs Rogers was very family oriented and loved the Lord and her grandchildren. She loved to dance and go to yard sales and Goodwill stores. She also enjoyed fishing. Mrs. Rogers favorite words were “I’m grown.” Her favorite time of the day was 4:20. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Felton Rogers; sons, Douglas Eugene Altman and Bobby Gene Altman; sister, Earnestine Hodges; brother, Ernest W. “Bill” Riner, Jr.; granddaughter, Brittanie Denise Altman. Survivors include her son, Tim Altman and spouse Terrie of Greenville, Ga.; daughter, Priscilla Davis and spouse Tracy of Fayette, Ala.; sister, Patricia Maddox of Adrian; sister-in-law, Shirley Riner of Reidsville; daughter-in-law, Wanda Altman of Hagan; 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Funeral services were held 3 p.m., Thursday, February 25, at Union Primitive Baptist Church with Reverend Ronnie Cannon officiating. Interment followed in Union Primitive Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers were Johnathan Gribble, T.J. Altman, Josh Gribble, Tray Riner, Gene Altman, Jeremy Gribble, D.J. Altman, Lawrence Powell and Bruce Powell. Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfhofswainsboro.com Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of the arrangements.