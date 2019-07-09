Mrs. Edris Cannon Kennedy, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 7 at her residence. She was born June 10, 1933 in Collins to Willie Thomas and Reba Boyett Cannon and moved to Claxton in 1956. Mrs. Kennedy was a jack-of-all trades and worked as a seamstress, clerk at a convenience store, and worked in food service at Claxton Elementary. She loved bowling, her kittens, feeding the hummingbirds and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Kennedy never met a stranger and loved everyone she met. She was a member of Collins Full Gospel Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Olin Kennedy, Jr; brother, JW Cannon; grandson, James Kennedy; a great-grandson, Jake Kennedy. She is survived by her children, Gary (Janice) Kennedy of Collins, Larry (Terry) Kennedy, Charles (Carole) Kennedy, Angie (Larry) Bacon and Danny (Julie) Kennedy, all of Claxton; brother, Edward (Viola) Cannon of Vidalia; 13 grandchildren; 33 great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, July 9, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Rev. Michael Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Kennedy, Cody Kennedy, DJ Kennedy, Micah Whitley, Will Hendrix and Jason Kennedy. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Kennedy family.