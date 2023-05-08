Mrs. Edytha Lightsey Godbee, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the age of 83, surrounded by her loved ones. She left a legacy of love, faith, and happiness, always with a smile. Born and raised in Claxton, Georgia, Edytha attended Claxton High School, where she graduated in 1958. During high school, she began working at Styles’ 5 and 10 part-time until she graduated and continued to work here until she became employed at Dr. Curtis Hames’ practice. She worked for him for 32 1/2 years as his receptionist and later moved to work in the billing department. After Dr. Hames retired, Edytha changed career paths and became the clerk/bookkeeper of Evans County Commissioners for 16 years before retiring. A devout Christian, Edytha was a longtime member of Claxton First United Methodist Church where her membership transferred to Claxton First Church in 2022. She spread the word of God through her love and compassion. She spent a great deal of time listening to gospel music and reading, but her favorite book to read was her Bible. Edytha enjoyed watching sitcoms and game shows on TV, but more importantly to her, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Edytha was predeceased by her parents, George and Vera Dowdy Lightsey; the love of her life, her husband of 42 years, Aubrey Godbee; and brothers-in-law, Johnny Godbee and Carl Godbee. The family is grateful for the dedicated services of Affinis Hospice. Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Godbee (Rick) Harper of Claxton, Ga.; three grandsons, Aaron Hendrix and Jared Hendrix, both of Manassas, Ga., and Nicholas Martinez of Maryland; three great-grandsons, Aiden, Bentley and Owen Hendrix; sister, Onaria Calloway Mosley of Claxton, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Mary Godbee of Savannah, Ga. and Becky Godbee of Bloomingdale, Ga.; several nieces and nephew,; special friends/ caregivers, JoAnn Harper, Billie Harper Kennedy, Sybil Scott and Melanie Odom, all of Claxton, Ga. Funeral services were held Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m., at Claxton First Church. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers were Aaron Hendrix, Jared Hendrix, Nicholas Martinez, Lindy Calloway, Lonnie Calloway, Stephen Todd and Bret Chittenden. Memorials may be sent to Affinis Hospice, 806 Maple Drive, Vidalia, Ga. 30474; or Brewton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.