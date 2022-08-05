Mrs. Effie Marie ‘Arie’ Hammock, 68, of Swainsboro passed away Thursday, July 28, at Community Hospice in Vidalia following an extended illness. Mrs. Hammock was born February 22, 1954, in Sardis to William Alvin Reddick and Minnie Jordan Reddick. Mrs. Hammock loved to cook and shop for kitchen gadgets. For many years, she decorated cakes. Mrs. Hammock was very loved by her family and friends. She was the most loving and caring person that you would ever meet, and she served as a caretaker for several loved ones. Mrs. Hammock was an active member of Perfected Love Holiness Church and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who she served faithfully. We wish you all could have known her. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Johnny M. Brown; second husband, John Hammock; brothers, William Joseph Reddick, Sydney Lanier Reddick; special nephews, Lil’ Chuck Dixon, Jr., Harmon ‘Artie’ Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Lockwood (Pratt) of Hagan; grandson, Jonathan Lockwood; sisters, Rita Posey of Waynesboro, Betty Alexander of Huntersville, N.C.; special niece, Lisa O. Morris (Frankie) of Waynesboro; several other family members and many friends. Funeral Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Brewton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Chapman Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfhofswainsboro.com Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements.