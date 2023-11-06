Mrs. Elaine Proctor Kight, age 93, died on Friday, November 3, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Elaine was born on September 9, 1930 in Camilla, Ga. to the late Wyatt Eustace West and Eula Lee Mercer West. Once named “Ms. Statesboro,” Elaine attended Statesboro High School where she was captain of the women’s basketball team, graduating in 1947. Elaine later graduated from the University of Florida. She began her career as a first grade teacher in Millen, Ga., but went on to work in various positions over the years. She was a librarian at Fort Bragg, N.C., a realtor in the Tampa and Clearwater, Florida area, and later moved to Claxton, Ga. where she served as deputy clerk of courts. She was a loving mother and proud grandmother to her outstanding grandchildren, had many friends, and will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her son, John Steven Proctor; her brother, Lee West; and her sisters, Gwen Griffin, Dean Litzko, and Sue Channel. Elaine is survived by her children, David Lee Proctor, Vicky Elaine Proctor (Dr. Tom) Marshall, and Jerry Daniel (Kristin) Kight II; her grandchildren, Mary Elana Poctor, John Michael Proctor, Christian Proctor, Dr. Thomas Elliot Marshall II, Dr. John Benjamin Marshall, Rachael Kight, and Trevor Kight, as well as several nieces and nephews. A family graveside service and burial will be held at Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery in Hopeful, Ga. at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.