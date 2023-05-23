Mrs. Ellen Jenkins McDilda, age 76, passed away Thursday, May, 19, 2023 at Memorial Health Medical University in Savannah surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Millen on April 25, 1947 to Dwight and Mary Holland Jenkins and had lived in Claxton most of her life. She retired after 40+ years from Evans Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Ellen loved reading and taking care of animals. Her favorite pastime was spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Claxton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert McDilda; a grandchild, Riley North; siblings, John Jenkins, Thomas Jenkins, Franklin Jenkins, Myrtle Johnson, Betty Odom and Sherry Tanner. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, John and Debra North of Claxton; her siblings, Evanell Ellison of Sardis, Hazel Jenkins of Waynesboro, Louis (Sara) Jenkins of Savannah, Lois Prickett of Sardis and Barbara Hamilton of Sardis; grandchildren, Brittany (Heath) Dykes of Collins, Ian North and Aidan North, both of Claxton; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Lawton, and Emmett Dykes of Collins; her k9 companion, Oscar; several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services were conducted, Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m., at Jenkins Family Cemetery in Sardis with Rev. Mike Lyons officiating. Memorials may be given to the charity of donor’s choice. Glennville Funeral Home served the family.