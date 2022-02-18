With our sincere sympathy, we announce the death and services for Mrs. Eva K. Mincey, 90, of Manassas, Ga. Mrs. Mincey entered into eternal rest on February 12. Visitation will be held Friday, February 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at King and Sons Funeral Home, Glennville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 19, at 2 p.m. at Hagan Temple Holiness Church, Hagan, Ga. Interment will be held immediately following at Glennville Memorial Gardens. CDC guidelines will be enforced. Arrangements have been entrusted to King and Son’s Funeral Home in Glennville.