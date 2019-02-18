Mrs. Gracie Lee Porter died on February 13 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. She was born on August 27, 1943 in Evans County to the late Estella Porter and James Porter. During her early life she attended Claxton Longhorn School in Evans County. Gracie was preceded in death by her parents, Estella Porter and James Porte; four sisters, Marqutia, Grady Mae Porter, Catha Youmans; one brother, Lyndell Porter. She leaves to cherish her memories, three sisters, Janice Brooks (Van) of Claxton, Betty Rivers (Andrew) of Pulaski, Ga., Christie Hills (Lacy) of Claxton; two brothers, Herbert Porter of Claxton and James Porter of Statesboro. She raised five children as her own, Tammy, Tabatha, Andre, Portio and Tiffany; one uncle, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at Healing Clinic Ministries, 23 S. Newton St., Claxton. Moody’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.