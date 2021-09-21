Mrs. Gwinnette Clifton, age 86, of Lyons went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 13, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia. She was a native of Evans County where she had lived all her life until moving to Lyons in 2014 to be closer to family. Mrs. Clifton was a 1952 graduate of Claxton High School. She retired as a social worker from the Evans County Department of Family and Children Services and worked as a legal secretary in the law firm of Judge Emory Findley in Claxton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Lyons and was a long-time member of Eastside Baptist Church of Claxton where she played the organ for 35 years. She loved cooking and fed many people through the years. She had a servant heart and sought to meet the needs of others. She had a deep love for children and was active in the missions causes of the church. She was a kind, selfless, loving, and thankful person. Her husband, children, and grandchildren count her worthy of great honor and are thankful for the gift of her Christlike life. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Barrett Reeves; parents, Charlie Clanton and Eula Mae Driggers; four siblings, Charlie C. Driggers, Teller E. “Buck” Driggers, Vera Salter and Nathan Driggers. Her remaining family includes her husband of 54 years, Preston Clifton; five daughters, Gwen Williams and husband Dannie of Lyons, Cindy Girardeau and husband Hal of Lexington, S.C., Tam Brown of Ailey, Sandra DeUnger and husband Mark of Ludowici, and Daphne Flowers and husband Andy of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren, Mindy Morrison and husband Scott of Vidalia, Emily Williams of Lyons, Amy Girardeau of Lexington, S.C., and Benny Todd and wife Crystal of Glennville: 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great- granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. Her homegoing celebration was held on September 15 in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home in Vidalia with Pastor Dannie Williams officiating. Interment followed at the Brewton Cemetery in Hagan. Memorial contributions may be made to Imago Dei (a ministry to support foster families), 181 West Grady Ave., Lyons, Ga. 30436.