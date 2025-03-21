Mrs. Harriet Thomas, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 15, 2025 after a short battle with illness. Harriet was a vibrant, loving, born-again Christian who lived to serve The Lord, and to love her husband, Leo. They were joyfully married for sixty-two years. She was known for her faithfulness to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her trust in God’s Word and her incredible love for her husband and family. Her gentle loving kindness was a constant encouragement to her family, her friends and all who knew her. Harriet had a unique gift for making everyone she met feel like her favorite. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Thomas, Sr.; parents, Herman and Gladys Taylor. Surviving are three nephews, Mitch (Kim) Shores of Richmond Hill, Ga., Bryan Shores of Richmond Hill, Ga. and Timothy Arnsdorff of Springfield, Ga.; sister, Sandy (O’Neil) Arnsdorff of Springfield, Ga.; multiple great-nieces and nephews; seven step-grandchildren and multiple step-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 19, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 19, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Bryan County Health and Rehab, 127 Carter Street, Richmond Hill, Ga. 31324. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.