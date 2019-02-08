Mrs. Joyce Ann Jernigan Boyett, 72, of Collins died on February 5 at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia. She was the daughter of the late George and Juanita Neese Jernigan. She was a very strong willed and determined woman. Everyone who knew her knew her generosity and kindness. She spent most of her life caring for others not only her family members. While gardening was something she did all her life, it wasn’t her favorite thing, her grandchildren were. She cared for all her family and friends deeply. In her later years, she enjoyed her plants and fishing. She lived a very full life. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.E. Boyett. She is survived by sons, Chris Boyett (Lisa), Keith Boyett and Jamie Boyett (Ami); a daughter, Lori Schondelmayer; sister, Barbara (Ronnie) Rountree; six grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren , many brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., at Old Anderson Cemetery in Collins. Wood Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.