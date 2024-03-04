Mrs. Karen Hodges Bond, age 56, of Vidalia, died Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia, after an extended illness. She was a native of Evans County, a 1986 graduate of Statesboro High School, and she attended Georgia Southern University. She moved to Vidalia in 2003, was a homemaker, and earlier in her life, she worked at Disney. She grew up Baptist and attended Cornerstone Church in Vidalia. She loved her Dachshund dogs, traveling, collecting 1960s vintage memorabilia, Disney memorabilia, and the Beatles, especially Paul McCartney. Her family includes her husband of 25 years, Chris Bond of Vidalia; twin children, Abby Bond Kemp and husband Ethan of Augusta, and Zach Bond of Vidalia; father, Harry L. Hodges of Bellville; mother, Janice Gray of Statesboro; one sister, Sharon Hodges Marks and husband Stacy of Pembroke; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. The family received friends Thursday February 22, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home until just prior to the Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Murray Ward officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to ALS United of Georgia by visiting their website at alsgeorgia.org or to Sweet Onion Animal Protection Society, PO Box 210, Vidalia, Ga. 30475. Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.