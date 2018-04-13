Mrs. Linnie M. Dees, age 95, passed away Tuesday, July 24, at her residence under the care of Affinis Hospice. She was born in Lyons on September 6, 1922 to William and Martha Murray and lived in Evans and Tattnall counties most of her life. Mrs. Dees was a homemaker and was an avid quilter. She started and ended each day reading her Bible. If any of the family would ever have an issue she would tell them to pray about it and to remember Jesus loves you. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buddy Dees; children, Betty Wilds, Tommy, Ray, Randall, Jerry and Jimmy Dees. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Pratt Stubbs of Glennville; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 28, at the Glennville Funeral Home with the funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be TJ Dees, Cliff Sapp, Gage Jenkins, Jerry Dees, Kerry Cannon and Alan Jenkins. Glennville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.