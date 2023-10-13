Mrs. Loletha Welch-Stewart, fondly known as Linda, peacefully departed this life September 10, 2023, at Piedmont Hospital in Fayetteville, Georgia. Linda was born February 16, 1959 to the late Marvin Edward Welch and the late Vernella McCoy Welch, the second child born of seven children. At an early age, she became a member of Hagan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She served as a deaconess, served as the church secretary, sang in the church choir, and served as president of the youth ministry until her health began to decline. Linda graduated from Claxton High School with the Class of 1977. Prior to graduation and for a short while later, she worked alongside her mother at the Dr. Curtis G. Hames Heart Research Center. Later, she worked at Claxton Poultry Company for a few years. Some of her favorite memories came from her work as a special education paraprofessional at Claxton Middle School. She also worked as a substitute teacher, and she volunteered as the ice cream lady. After leaving the Evans County School System, she attended Swainsboro Technical College where she received a certificate in clerical accounting. Following these experiences, she went on to work at Smith State Prison, and it was from this job that she entered into retirement. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at Camp S.T.A.R.S. afterschool and summer programs and at her church’s summer feed-a-kid program. Linda was the preferred babysitter and tutor to practically all of her nieces and nephews and many other children of the community. Linda married Gregory Stewart on December 21, 1986, and to this union two children were born. Linda was a member of Sweet Evening Breeze No. 269, Order of Eastern Star, Claxton, Georgia. Linda was a two year survivor of breast cancer. Linda loved life, laughing, children, a good soulful musical beat, and good ole soul food. Linda really loved braiding natural hair, and she was very good at it. Linda loved God, and she confessed being never alone. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 38 years, Gregory Stewart; two daughters, Shanna (Troy) Jordan and Kendra Stewart of Union City, Ga.; two beloved grandsons, Kenai Stewart and Troy Jordan, Jr.; a step-son, Lamont McKinnon; six godchildren, Shané (Elvin) Hagan, Kendera Brown, Kendalyn Byrd, Kameron Byrd, Khalise Byrd, and Amaya Nicole Brewton; six siblings, Diane (Gary) Holland, Marvin (Keisha) Welch, Rev. Vivian (Anthony) Byrd, Anthony “Tony” (Kantrece) Welch, Jacquelyn (Norris) Mincey, Shannon (Audrey) Welch; a best friend/sister, Katherine Hines; four brothers-and sisters-in-law, Howard (Katie) McFadden, Sam (Juanita) McFadden, Charles (Gwen) Stewart, Pearlie (Jeralette) Stewart; three aunts-in-law, Louise (Eugene) Wilkerson, Mary Goodwin, and Zelma Woodard; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 16 at Hagan Temple Grace Deliverance, Inc. Moody’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.