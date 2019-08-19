Mrs. Martha Odom Rogers passed away Saturday, August 17 at Candler Hospital in Savannah. She was born in Glennville on March 21, 1944, to Coy and Susie Barrow Odom and lived in Glennville most of her life. She was a 1962 Glennville High School graduate and after graduation moved to Savannah and attended Draughn’s Business College. She was married to her loving husband, Eddy Rogers, for 35 years. Martha worked with several businesses throughout her life. She spent a majority of her career as a medical biller with Evans Memorial Hospital. Prior to her retirement, she worked 18 years as an office manager with Georgia Eye Institute in Claxton. Martha was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who took great pride in caring for her family. She will be remembered for her love for her family and friends, her strong spirit to live life to the fullest degree, and for her delicious pound cakes that she often shared with others. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Ashlea and Brad Anderson of Glennville; siblings, Frances Pate of Owensboro, Ky, Alex Odom and Margie Bowen, both of Glennville; a grandson, Edward (Ward) Bradley Anderson of Glennville; a niece, Cindy DeLoach; a nephew, Timmy Bowen (Connie), all of Glennville; a special friend, Linda Brannen of Glennville. The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m., on Monday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, from the Chapel of Glennville Funeral Home with the Rev. Marc Foster officiating. Interment will follow in the Glennville Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Greg Oliver, Chad Kennedy, Spencer McGovern, Shane Brannen, Stephen DeLoach and Colton Bowen. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the family.