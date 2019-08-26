Mrs. Mary C. Coward

Mrs. Mary C. Cowart, age 83, passed away Sunday, August 25 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Center in Statesboro. She was born in Manassas on June 25, 1936 to Robert B. and Ruby Oliver Fanning. Mrs. Mary lived most of her life in Tattnall County and she and her husband owned the Badcock Home Furnishing in Reidsville for 25 years. She was a charter member of the Coastal Empire Horseman Association and the Georgia Federation Saddle Club. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and singing gospel music. She attended Pine Grove Baptist Church in Reidsville. She was preceded death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Gerald E. Cowart; siblings, Bobby Fanning and Linda Wilkes. She is survived by her children, Delores (Vernon) Owens of Claxton, David (Theresa) Cowart of Pembroke and Shane (Tracey) Cowart of Ludowici; “adopted son”, Brian A. Hill of Richmond Hill; siblings, Betty Hughes of Pembroke and Johnny (Judy) Fanning of Groveland; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews The family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m., on Thursday, August 29, at the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial in Reidsville. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Russell Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Reidsville Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Trey Monroe, Brian Hill, Christopher Hill, Jay McNeely, Mason McNeely and Brandon Cowart. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the family of Mrs. Mary C. Cowart.